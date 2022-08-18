Three people threatened with AR-15 and handgun in east El Paso incident

EL PASO, Texas -- Three people were arrested after threatening three others in east El Paso with weapons, according to El Paso police.

The incident happened Wednesday just before 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Gambel Quail.

Police say two men and a woman threatened three victims at a home with an AR-15 and a handgun, then discharged the handgun as they left the home.

The victims, ages 43, 70, and 65, were not injured.

Police arrested 30-year-old Andrew Paul Avila, 36-year-old Crystal Amanda King, and 26-year-old Anthony Suzuki.

Avila faces three charges of aggravated assault. King faces one charge of possession of a controlled substance and one charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Suzuki faces one charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The Gang Unit assisted with the investigation.