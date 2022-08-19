Care-a-van parade celebrates seniors in recognition of National Senior Citizens Day

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- The residents of 'Haciendas at Grace Village' in Las Cruces were celebrated with a parade. It was held in honor of National Senior Citizens Day.

Police officers, a car club, and a rap group paraded by the seniors, which put a smile on the faces of the residents, their families, and staff.

This parade tradition started early in the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to reach out to the residents of this assisted living community. One of the facility workers says the parade made a lot of people happy.

"It triggers memories from when they were younger and it brings back so much, they express to me, and you can just see it in their faces, and I get emotional because it makes me so happy," said Xochitl Hernandez, Liason Coordinator with Haciendas at Grace Village.

"It's very nice to see people just moving around, talking, meeting each other, we need to do that, we need to know each other, we need to know how to help each other out," said Mary Irene Ramsey, a resident at Haciendas Grace Village.

One of the residents got to sit in one of the classic cars in the parade, Ford Model T, a vehicle she said she rode in when she was a child. About 30 residents took in the sights and sounds of today's parade.