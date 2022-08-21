Mexican-inspired art installation opens on both sides of the border

EL PASO, Texas– Juárez-born artist, Karla Garcia, unveiled her most recent creative works in a temporary installation in the Chamizal National Memorial, as well as Museo de Arqueología e Historia El Chamizal in Juárez, México.

The display of the mexican-inspired art installation is now open after being postponed due to the violence in Juarez.

Her inspiration for this creative work is the Borderland and its people.

“Juarez and El Paso are sister cities and to me it was just sort of the perfect way to commemorate that sisterhood and honor that unity of these places and honor the people that live in El Paso and Juárez,” said Garcia.

The art installation, titled “La Línea Imaginaria” or “The Imaginary Line” consists of sculptural cacti forms made from the Chihuahuan Desert created with raw terra cotta clay to honor the borderland and the path between Juarez and El Paso.

“My home has always been part of what inspires me, as well as history, my cultural heritage, my family, the experiences that we’ve had together. That all forms part of my work,” said Garcia.

The exhibit includes drawings, photography and video along with sculptures.

García also collaborated with photographer Alejandro Bringas, documenting the sculptures in various locations in the desert landscape, such as the Samalayuca desert and by the border wall.

The art exhibit can be seen at Chamizal National Memorial from August 12th until November 30th, and from August 12th until November 27th at Museo de Arqueología e Historia El Chamizal in Juárez, México.