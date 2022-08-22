Distressing audio released of Las Cruces road-rage shooting that injured 3-year-old girl

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– ABC-7 has obtained the 911 call of the Las Cruces road-rage shooting that resulted in a 3-year-old girl being shot on August 5.

The child can be heard throughout the call screaming in pain and fear as the mother of the child speaks with the dispatcher while the father is driving them to the hospital for emergency care.

The police dispatcher helps guide the man and woman to the hospital, where emergency personnel are standing by to render care to the injured child.

The child was later airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso in serious condition.

Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department said the man involved in the road rage shooting has been identified as 24-year-old Estevan Miguel Jimenez, who turned himself into police days later.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Amador Avenue and Valley Drive.

Jimenez is suspected of pointing a firearm and shooting at least one round at the pickup truck.