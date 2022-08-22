El Paso Fire Dept: Adult, minor pulled from water near border; Adult safe, minor’s status unknown

Update (2:25 p.m.): The El Paso Fire Department reports the US Border Patrol pulled one adult from the water with no injuries.

Officials say Mexican authorities pulled one minor out of the water. The minor's status is unknown.

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department reports crews are working a water rescue at Boone and Border Highway.

Early reports indicate the victims are one adult and one girl; the girl appears to be missing.

Stand by for updates. pic.twitter.com/pXddyBJ5oJ — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) August 22, 2022

