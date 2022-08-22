Former state Rep. Joe Pickett announces he won’t run for Dist. 5 council seat

EL PASO, Texas -- Former Democratic state Rep. Joe Pickett has announced he is not running to represent District 5 on City Council.

Just hours before the filing deadline, Pickett sent a news release announcing his decision.

"There have been numerous life-changing events in my life that led me to this decision," said Pickett in a news release.

Pickett would have been in a field with three other candidates, including incumbent city Rep. Isabel Salcido.

Pickett said he has been asked to serve on the Mexican American Cultural Institute board, and he'll also be dedicating his time to travel to Washington, D.C., do metal art, work on vehicle restoration and slow down as he welcomes a new grandchild.