Deadly floods strand travelers as storms move east

It's being called a once in a century weather event. Today, it could be re-classified as even more rare.

Storms have been causing deadly floods in southern states. The storms that caused this dangerous flooding in Utah, Arizona and Texas are stalled in east Texas and forecast to bring more rain today. They're also stretching into the lower Mississippi Basin.

Dallas fire rescue says it's been responding to dozens of water emergency calls.

The fire department in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite says a 60 year-old woman appears to have died after a flood overtook her vehicle. A hundred miles east of Dallas some buildings in Winona are destroyed.

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado is responsible.

Dallas and neighboring Fort Worth are home to two major airports. So, the storms are also causing thousands of flight delays and cancellations. Nationwide, nearly 1,500 U.S. flights were canceled yesterday, about 8,000 were delayed.