El Paso City council approves new firefighter contract

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso City council approved a 3% pay increase for firefighters.

The vote to approve a new contract was unanimous.

The new contract also provides expanded vacation slots and incentive pay for those who join specialized teams.

Paul Thompson, president of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 51, said a vote by members last month drew 600 votes in favor and only 50 against.

"I can't remember a time when a contract passed with this much support," Thompson told council members Tuesday.

The new contract goes into effect on Sept. 1.