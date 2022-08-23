El Paso man claims he was struck by Jeep; he’s arrested after video evidence surfaces

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man who told police he was struck by a car in the Cincinnati Entertainment District was later arrested after a video showed him punching the driver's side window of a Jeep, according to El Paso police.

Police arrested 30-year-old Jesus Angel Avila for making a false report. According to police, Avila's injuries did not match up with his claim that he was the victim of a hit-and-run crash at 2700 N. Mesa.

Investigators say they obtained a video that showed Avila in a fight outside a bar where he works. Investigators say Avila can be seen punching the driver's side window of a Jeep that was parked by the business.

