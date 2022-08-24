Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 10:53 AM

AMBER Alert issued for 1-year-old Texas girl; suspect unknown

txdps

AUSTIN, Texas - The Department of Public Safety issued an AMBER Alert for a 1-year-old girl. Officials say they believe the girl is in grave or immediate danger.

According to the alert, Austin police are looking for Sailor Tucker. She's 2'06", weighs 26 lbs, has brown hair and eyes, and was last seen wearing a teal shirt and teal mermaid shorts.

Tucker was last seen in the 4700 Block of White Elm CT. in Austin, Texas, on August 23 at 8 p.m.

The suspect is unknown.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content