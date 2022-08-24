Skip to Content
Northwest Early College, Canutillo High School on lockdown after threat at EPCC

CANUTILLO, Texas -- An voicemail alert sent to parents in the Canutillo ISD says Northwest Early College High School is on lockdown after a threat at nearby El Paso Community College.

According to the voicemail, all other CISD campuses are on secure protocol with limited access.

ABC-7 has reached out to El Paso Community College police, but have not been able to get someone who could speak about the nature of the threat. We're awaiting a phone call from someone who could speak on the matter.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

