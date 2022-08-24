Skip to Content
One person hurt in morning rollover in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was injured after a rollover crash in east El Paso.

It happened near Gateway East and Zaragoza. The exit ramp on I-10 east was closed.

Special Traffic Investigations was called out to the scene around 6 a.m. According to police, the crash involved two cars with one person who was ejected.

The area has since been cleared up.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

