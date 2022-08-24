One person hurt in morning rollover in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- One person was injured after a rollover crash in east El Paso.
It happened near Gateway East and Zaragoza. The exit ramp on I-10 east was closed.
Special Traffic Investigations was called out to the scene around 6 a.m. According to police, the crash involved two cars with one person who was ejected.
The area has since been cleared up.
TRAFFIC ALERT ‼️— TxDOT El Paso (@txdotelp) August 24, 2022
Gateway East at Zaragoza, Collision, All Lanes Closed on Gateway East and Zaragoza Off-Ramp Closed, Clearing Time Until Further Notice. pic.twitter.com/bbbaT4J9U4