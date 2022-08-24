Sunland Park Mayor signs off on outgoing city manager’s severance package

City Manager Severance Agreement 2022 by David Gonzalez on Scribd

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea has signed the severance agreement for outgoing City Manager Michael Martinez.

The city met last Friday to authorize Martinez's resignation.

According to Martinez's profile on the Sunland Park website, he was appointed city manager in August 2020. He oversaw a workforce of over 90 employees.

Martinez also worked with the County of El Paso. His website biography states he is currently pursuing his Doctorate in organizational change from Baylor University.