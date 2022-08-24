“Suspect in Custody” after EPCC threat that put Northwest Early College, Canutillo High Schools on lockdown

UPDATE (2:53 p.m.): A "potential crisis" was averted at El Paso Community College's Northwest campus Wednesday, according to Jim Heiney, Marketing & Community Relations at EPCC.

Heiney says an individual made threats against the campus and left. EPCC PD responded along with other law enforcement. The EPPC Northwest Campus was sheltered in place until the situation was given the all-clear.

UPDATE (2:10 p.m.): A suspect has been placed in custody, and the situation is clear, following a threat near Northwest Early College Campus, according to Jim Heiney, Marketing & Community Relations.

Heiney says normal activities may resume and more information will be sent out soon.

CANUTILLO, Texas -- An voicemail alert sent to parents in the Canutillo ISD says Northwest Early College High School is on lockdown after a threat at nearby El Paso Community College.

According to the voicemail, all other CISD campuses are on secure protocol with limited access.

ABC-7 has reached out to El Paso Community College police, but have not been able to get someone who could speak about the nature of the threat. We're awaiting a phone call from someone who could speak on the matter.