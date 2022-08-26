Homeowner spars with El Paso’s code enforcement over weed problem

EL PASO, Texas -- Recent rains make our lawns look nice and green, but those downpours are also helping sprout weeds throughout the Borderland.

Ysidro Flores says he has called the city to try to get them to weed out the problem, to no avail.

So he called ABC-7, who, in turn, reached out to code enforcement for answers.

“The alley, the city doesn't come and clean it up. Code enforcement comes by, and they just drive by and they don’t do nothing about it. But code enforcement is good to give warnings and tickets,” said the 57 year-old homeowner.

Flores points to the eyesore in the alley behind his home. The weed infestation runs throughout the northeast alley.

Many weeds exceed what even the city says is unacceptable, growing well over a foot tall.

Flores says he’s reported the issue to the city 3-1-1 hotline multiple times.

“You make the report, and they never show up,” said Flores.

Flores believes the responsibility of all those weeds falls on the city.

Not so, says Danny Soto with code enforcement.

“Per the city code, any abutting property, owners abutting property in the alleys, they’re responsible for that.”

Soto says the determination is made based on the homeowner’s property line.

The code enforcement spokesman added that includes parkways and sidewalks.

He says the property owner is responsible for pretty much everything around their home.

And he says, once reported, the owner has up to 14 days to fix the issue.

“If they don’t abate the issue, then the city will go and clean, but the city will go charge the owner, the property line of the abutting property owner the cost of the clean-up,” says Soto.

Flores prides himself in keeping his property clean, helps with neighbor’s yards, and even slows down traffic for the kiddos with street signs.

His yard is a stark contrast to the alley where old tires with recent rains inside are a mosquito breeding ground.

“I’m starting to get bugs. It’s been raining, I understand that mosquitos are starting to develop back there. And it’s not good for my family, or myself, or my dogs.” said Flores.

It turns out, that Flores and his neighbors are responsible for that tire and all the weeds overtaking his alley, that is, per city code enforcement.