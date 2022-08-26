Skip to Content
today at 6:06 PM
Published 4:14 PM

Socorro High School students being released to parents after lockdown, report subject with a gun

UPDATE 5:24 p.m.: Students are being reunited with their parents. Many students and parents were in tears. Law enforcement escorted students out of the building with their hands above their heads.

UPDATE: A spokesman for the Socorro Independent School District says Socorro High School has been placed on lockdown due to a report of a suspicious individual on campus.

Daniel Escobar adds that there has been no report of a threat to the campus, nor has the report of the suspicious individual been verified.

El Paso Sheriff's Office is also responding.

EL PASO, Texas -- State DPS - says Socorro High School is being evacuated due to a report of a subject with a gun.

Socorro ISD PD, State Troopers and Socorro Police are responding.

ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

David Gonzalez

