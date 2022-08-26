What you need to know ahead of UTEP football’s home opener
EL PASO, Texas -- Football is back in the Borderland. The UTEP Miners are hoping to sell out Sun Bowl Stadium as they kickoff their football season Saturday.
UTEP officials said there were less than 3,000 tickets available as of Thursday. The last time UTEP football had a sold out crowd was in 2008 against the Texas Longhorns.
The Miners will take on Conference USA rivals North Texas at home. UTEP is encouraging everyone to wear orange to "Orange Out" the stadium.
Here's what you need to know before you come to the game:
- Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Doors open one hour and a half before kickoff.
- UTEP will be using mobile ticketing. All you have to do is visit utepminers.com/tickets on your mobile device and sign in to purchase and scan your ticket. You can click here to learn how to set up your ticket on your mobile device. You can also purchase parking tickets on that website.
- Tailgating begins at 8 a.m. on the outer lots and at noon on campus on game day. Overnight parking is not allowed unless you have a ticketed RV.
- A clear bag policy will be enforced. Approved bags include bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12”W x 6”D x 12” H, or a small clutch bag approximately the size of a hand (4.5” x 6.5” or smaller), with or without a handle just to name a few. For more on the clear bag policy, click here.
- For parking information, click here.
- For the official fan guide, which includes tailgating rules and what else is permitted, click here.