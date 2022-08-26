What you need to know ahead of UTEP football’s home opener

EL PASO, Texas -- Football is back in the Borderland. The UTEP Miners are hoping to sell out Sun Bowl Stadium as they kickoff their football season Saturday.

UTEP officials said there were less than 3,000 tickets available as of Thursday. The last time UTEP football had a sold out crowd was in 2008 against the Texas Longhorns.

The Miners will take on Conference USA rivals North Texas at home. UTEP is encouraging everyone to wear orange to "Orange Out" the stadium.

Here's what you need to know before you come to the game: