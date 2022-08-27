College Football kicks off in the Borderland for the 2022 season

EL PASO, Texas - Tonight, both UTEP and NMSU will hit the gridiron for Week 0 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season.

The Miners will host the North Texas Mean Green at the Sun Bowl, with kickoff set for 7 p.m..

UTEP enters the season with high expectations under head coach Dana Dimel, after a 7-6 record and an appearance in the New Mexico Bowl in 2021.

The NMSU Aggies enter the season with a home game at Aggie Memorial Stadium against The Nevada Wolf Pack.

NMSU has a new head coach in Jerry Kill after a 2-10 record in 2021.

Kickoff for the Aggies will be at 8 p.m.