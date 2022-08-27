NMSU student kick off 2022 football season

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Lou & Pat Sisbarro Community park was packed with students Saturday evening.

“Being able to come back to class and hang out with all my peers is the best part of it all,” said New Mexico State baseball player Saxon Marr.

Students could be seen partying, playing corn hole, beer pong, and having a good time ahead of NMSU’s season opener against Nevada.

People are optimistic about the new coaching staff and have high hopes for tonight, as well as the rest of the season.



“It’s a new era with Coach Kill in the house, we’re gonna pack this place tonight,” said Scott Schroder, a member of the Aggie Athletic Club. “Coach Jerry Kill has come to this place, embraced himself in this community, and this community will respond to that,” he added.



Kickoff begins at 8:00 PM MT. Stay tuned to KVIA on air and online for the latest coverage of this game, as well as the final score.