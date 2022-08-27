Stand with Estela Casas Cancer Foundation launches race to raise Breast Cancer Awareness

EL PASO, Texas– The Stand with Estela Casas Cancer Foundation will kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a 5K race at Ascarate Park on October 1, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The race features a competitive 5K, a one-mile walk, and children under 9 can participate in the Kid’s Dash.

In partnership with Desert Imaging, the foundation will give away up to 200 3D mammogram vouchers to uninsured women above age 40 and will provide onsite mammograms with the Mammos on the Move (MOM) mobile mammography clinic.

Entertainment, food trucks, vendors and even flu shots will be available.

Albertsons will provide 300 free flu shots and $25 gift cards (limit 2 per family) and Centro San Vicente will provide free Covid vaccines and boosters for ages 6 months and above.

There will be trophies for the top 3 finishers, the first 500 people to register for the competitive 5K will receive a finisher’s medal and Kids Dash medals will also be awarded.

Early registration fees are $30 through Aug 31. After, late registration fees will increase to $35.

One hundred percent of the money raised will go toward providing services for families to help prevent, treat and recover from a cancer journey.

The community is also invited to join Estela Casas and city leaders including County Judge Ricardo Samaniego who will host a Prayer for Healing and Transformation event.

It will be held at the El Paso County Healing Garden on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. at Ascarate Park. It will honor those in our community who are or have been on a cancer journey.

To sign up for the race you can click here.