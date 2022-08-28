Hundreds of participants gather at Ascarate Park for the Eagle in the Sun Triathlon

EL PASO, TX – Race El Paso, an organization that has been putting together multisport and endurance races since 2009, held their 13th annual Eagle in the Sun Triathlon Sunday.

The Eagle in the Sun event offers an option for everyone, including individual triathlon, bike-run, swim-bike, 5k run/walk, as well as two-person and three-person relays.

The race began at 7 a.m. and was sold out with 450 athletes participating.

“So this has really been the driving force between getting people active…just getting them out there, doing this, you can see a wide range of ages, sizes, athletic abilities and backgrounds and they are all here today,” said President and Race Director for Race El Paso, Gabriela Gallegos.

Race El Paso said the organization aims to do their part in building an active and healthy community, and this event was a step in that direction.

If you would like to sign up for their next race, you can click the link here.