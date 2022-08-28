One person transported to local hospital with serious injuries after crashing into Texas Oncology Center in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– Police officials said one person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash near I-10 and Hawkins going Eastbound Sunday morning.
Police said the vehicle went off the freeway and crashed into Texas Oncology El Paso Cancer Treatment Center on Gateway East.
Traffic is being diverted off I-10 at Yarbrough.
Police have not said what caused the crash.