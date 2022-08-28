Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 12:16 PM
Published 11:34 AM

One person transported to local hospital with serious injuries after crashing into Texas Oncology Center in East El Paso

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas– Police officials said one person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash near I-10 and Hawkins going Eastbound Sunday morning.

Police said the vehicle went off the freeway and crashed into Texas Oncology El Paso Cancer Treatment Center on Gateway East.

Traffic is being diverted off I-10 at Yarbrough.

Police have not said what caused the crash.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content