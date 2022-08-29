SpaceX and T-Mobile stir excitement in the wireless world

SpaceX and T-Mobile are teaming up in an attempt to end mobile dead zones.

The plan is to use SpaceX's satellite-based internet business, Starlink, to provide complete cellular connectivity anywhere in the world, but only for those with T-Mobile service.

The plan will rely on upgraded satellites that are not expected to be launched before next year.

Once they are up and running T-Mobile says the service will likely be limited to text messages at first though video and voice calls could occasionally get through. It says the service would come at no additional charge.

T-Mobile and SpaceX hope to begin beta testing their plan by the end next year.