EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say an 80-year-old man died from his injuries after failing to yield the right of way while exiting a grocery store parking lot.

Police say Rodolfo Loya was entering Hunter road at the Food City when he was hit by another driver.

That driver was identified as 25-year-old Miguel Nevarez of El Paso.

Police say Loya was transported to a hospital where he died.