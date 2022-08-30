El Paso Police identify driver killed after I-10 crash that ended with crash into business

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police have identified the man killed in a weekend crash on I-10 that led to a traffic backup.

Police say the man was 58-year-old Martin Delgado Cisneros of Horizon.

According to police, Cisneros was driving east on I-10 near Hawkins when he veered left, crashed into a concrete barrier, then veered right, crossing all lanes of traffic. Police say the truck he was driving also crossed over landscaping and all lanes of Gateway East before crashing into a sign and rock wall to a business.

Cisneros was taken to a hospital, where he died.