Employers give mixed reaction to new paid sick leave for New Mexico employees

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - New Mexico private employers are now required by law to offer their employees paid sick leave.

The law went into effect on July 1st, after New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham signed into law the Healthy Workplaces Act (HB 20) on April 8, 2021, requiring most employers provide up to 64 hours of paid sick leave per year to their New Mexico employees.

The law applies to both part-time and full-time employees who earn at least one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours of work.

Employers can offer more, but that is the minimum now required by the state of New Mexico.