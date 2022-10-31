Woman charged with arson in connection to fire near west El Paso fuel pumps

EL PASO, Texas -- A 50-year-old woman is under arrest in connection to an Oct. 10 fire near the fuel pumps of a west El Paso convenience store.

Officials say Sharon Ann Falk intentionally set a fire at the 4200 block of N. Mesa St.

Falk was arrested on Oct. 11. Her bond was set at $20,000.

The El Paso Fire Marshal's Office worked with the El Paso Police Department. That investigation led them to Falk. Falk was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.