World Series Game 3 postponed because of rain in Philadelphia

 (CNN) -- Game 3 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies, which had been scheduled for Monday night, has been postponed because of rain in Philadelphia. The game has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Because of Monday's postponement, the rest of the World Series has been pushed back by a day. Games 3, 4 and 5 are now scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Philadelphia. Friday will now be an off day, and Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will be in Houston on Saturday and Sunday.

The best-of-seven series is level at a game apiece.

