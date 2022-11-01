El Paso County to celebrate new moniker as “Veterans Capital of the U.S.A”

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County Commissioners will hold an event Tuesday in celebration of proclaiming itself "Veterans Capital of the U.S.A."

The event will be held at 6 p.m. at the El Paso County Coliseum.

The designation was an idea from the County Judge with the support of county commissioners.

“We are grounding our claim to the Veterans Capital of the U.S.A. based on our rich military history, continued partnership with Fort Bliss, social support partner network, and steadfast commitment to veterans and their families,” said County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.

“El Paso County has at least 46 landmarks significant to military history and our communities such as San Elizario have sacrificed so much to defend our country. El Paso deserves this honor.”