Published 3:30 PM

14-year-old shot in lower valley, 16-year-old taken into custody

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 16-year-old was taken into custody after shooting at two teenagers who were walking home Tuesday night.

A 13-year-old and 14-year-old were walking at Capistrano Park just after 7 p.m. when police say a 16-year-old drove by and shot at the boys. The 14-year-old was hit and taken to the hospital.

Police say the teenager's wounds were not believed to be life-threatening.

Gang Unit investigators responded to the scene and found the 16-year-old boy. He was turned over to the custody of the Juvenile Probation Department.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

