today at 4:52 PM
Published 4:06 PM

26-year-old man charged with murdering his grandfather in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A 26-year-old man is accused of killing his 75-year-old grandfather, according to El Paso police.

The victim, identified as Rodolfo Murpjy Sr., was found Saturday in his basement with multiple stab wounds. His grandson, Paul Jeremy Martinez was arrested Wednesday.

Police responded to a missing person call on Saturday at 5600 Webster in south-central El Paso.

Martinez's bond is set at one million dollars.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

