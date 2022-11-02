Upper valley road rage shooting left bullet embedded in back seat where 8-year-old child sat

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are searching for a driver they say shot at a victim in a road rage incident Tuesday night in the upper valley.

According to police, it happened at the 3200 block of Doniphan when a victim was being tail-gated by another car in a one-lane construction zone.

Police said when the victim was forced to brake, the driver of a late-model Ford Mustang right behind the victim fired one shot at the victim's vehicle. The bullet went though the trunk and embedded into the rear passenger seat, where the victim's son had been seated. The bullet did not penetrate the seat, and the child was not hurt.

Police are calling the driver of the Mustang a danger to the public.

The Mustang was described as black in color, with dark tinted windows, black rims, possibly with unknown Texas plates. Police say the top of the car's windshield may have a bullet hole.

Police advise that if you are faced with a potential road rage incident, you should disengage by creating distance from the other driver. If followed, drive to a parking lot where there are other people and call 911.