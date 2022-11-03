Skip to Content
Powerball Jackpot rises to $1.5 billion

The Powerball Lottery Jackpot is now $1.5 billion after 39 consecutive drawings with no jackpot winner.

According to Powerball, the cash value of the prize will be roughly 745.9 million dollars. The winning numbers for Wednesday's Powerball drawing for an estimated 1.2 billion dollars were 2, 11, 22, 35, and 60 with a Powerball of 23. No ticket matched all six numbers.

The next drawing is on Saturday and is the 2nd largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The biggest Powerball Jackpot of all time was 1.586 billion dollars in January of 2016.

Noelia Gonzalez

