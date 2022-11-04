DOJ considers special counsel if Trump runs in 2024

Sources say the Justice Department is considering a special counsel to oversee investigations into Former President Trump. The step may be necessary if Trump officially declares his candidacy for President again because of the political implications.

The DOJ has been observing a quiet period prior to the midterm elections of not making overt moves that could impact the outcome. But after Tuesday, there are signs the Justice Department will make the unprecedented move of indicting a Former President.

Possible criminal charges could emerge from the January sixth investigation and the mishandling of top secret documents at Mar-A-Lago.

The final decision to charge Trump or his associates will ultimately fall to Attorney General Merrick Garland.