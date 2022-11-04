RSV treatment approved in Europe could come to the U.S.

(CNN)- The U.S. may soon have a tool to fight some Respiratory Tract Infections caused by RSV.

A preventative treatment for the ailment was approved by the European commission Friday, according to a spokesman for the drug-maker Sanofi.

That official said a submission has been sent to the Food and Drug Administration, and if it gets the OK from the FDA, it may be available in the U.S. sometime next year.

So far RSV is causing many pediatric hospital beds to fill up nationwide.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said most children get RSV sometime before the age of 2.

It often is a mild infection, but it can be serious for some infants.

This is the first treatment of its type to protect all children during the first year of life.