Aaron Carter, singer, dead at 34

(CNN) -- Aaron Carter, a singer who first found fame as a boy with pop songs like "I Want Candy," has died, a source close to the family told CNN. He was 34.

A spokesperson for the LA County Sheriff's Department told CNN they responded to a call for help at Carter's Lancaster, California home on Saturday morning around 11a.m. local time, where a deceased person was found at the scene.

He was found dead in his bathtub, the source said.

Authorities gave no information about a possible cause of death.

This story is developing...

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.