Diocese of El Paso hosts annual Bi-national border mass

EL PASO, Texas– The Diocese of El Paso hosts the 25th Annual Bi-national Border Mass on the border between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez Saturday Nov. 5.

The entrance to the border mass will be at the border fence at the south end of Yarbrough blvd.

The event begins Saturday at noon.

According to the Catholic Diocese of El Paso, the goal of the mass on the border is to bring together the communities of Cd. Juarez, El Paso, and Las cruces, to pray for the migrants that have lost their lives attempting to migrate into the United States at the southern border.

Parking will be available at JP Shaver Park adjacent to the Yarbrough Border Fence

Entrance.