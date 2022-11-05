New Mexico Governor to hold campaign rally in Las Cruces Saturday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– Ahead of Election Day New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will be holding a rally in Las Cruces.

She will campaign on behalf of Gabe Vasquez, the Democratic challenger for Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell.

Whoever wins will represent New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District in the House of Representatives.

A Get out the Vote rally will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the democratic party of New Mexico headquarters on West Griggs avenue.

Lujan Grisham's republican challenger, Mark Ronchetti, is planning to host 4 campaign events Saturday as well. He'll be visiting Carlsbad, Artesia, and Roswell.