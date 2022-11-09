Gabe Vasquez claims victory in NM Dist. 2 race against incumbent Congresswoman Yvette Herrell

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Former Las Cruces city council Gabe Vasquez is claiming victory Wednesday after squeaking a slim lead over incumbent Yvette Herrell in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District.

The razor-tight race had each candidate with 50% of the vote. Vasquez, a democrat, had 1,224 votes more than Herrell, the Republican candidate.

In a tweet, Vasquez said, "I could not be more proud to be elected to Congress by my fellow New Mexicans. Whether you voted for me or not, I will fight my heart out for you, because public service is a sacred responsibility that I will never take for granted."

Herrell, a former state legislator, defeated Xochitl Torres Small in 2020.