Published 6:40 AM

A Texas judge blocks Biden’s student loan-forgiveness plan

A Federal Court struck down President Joe Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Program. The Judge in Texas declared it illegal.

The lawsuit was filed by a conservative group, the Job Creators Network Foundation, in October on behalf of two borrowers who did not qualify for debt relief.

Biden’s program was already on hold due a separate legal challenge.

The White House vowed to continue fighting. The Justice Department already announced it was appealing.

Noelia Gonzalez

