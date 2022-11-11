A Texas judge blocks Biden’s student loan-forgiveness plan
A Federal Court struck down President Joe Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Program. The Judge in Texas declared it illegal.
The lawsuit was filed by a conservative group, the Job Creators Network Foundation, in October on behalf of two borrowers who did not qualify for debt relief.
Biden’s program was already on hold due a separate legal challenge.
The White House vowed to continue fighting. The Justice Department already announced it was appealing.