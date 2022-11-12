Barnett Harley-Davidson hosting semi-annual donation drive

EL PASO, Texas - Barnett Harley-Davidson is teaming up with the Salvation Army for their semi- annual "Stuff the Truck" donation drive ahead of the holiday season.

The event takes place on Saturday, November 12th, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 8272 Gateway Blvd E.

They will be collecting clothing, furniture, and household goods, and all donations will go to The Salvation Army.

For those who choose to donate, the first 400 donors will receive a free turkey.