Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 5:33 AM
Published 5:09 AM

Barnett Harley-Davidson hosting semi-annual donation drive

Ryan McFarland / CC BY 2.0

EL PASO, Texas - Barnett Harley-Davidson is teaming up with the Salvation Army for their semi- annual "Stuff the Truck" donation drive ahead of the holiday season.

The event takes place on Saturday, November 12th, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 8272 Gateway Blvd E.

They will be collecting clothing, furniture, and household goods, and all donations will go to The Salvation Army.

For those who choose to donate, the first 400 donors will receive a free turkey.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Samuel Harasimowicz

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content