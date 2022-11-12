Halftime Update: NMSU lead Lamar 37-0

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Aggies are on the precipice of winning three games in a row for the first time since 2017 when they went on to win the Arizona Bowl.

If the Aggies can hold onto their 37-0 lead over Lamar it would also secure their 4th win of the season, something that they have only achieved once in the past decade.

The Aggies got on the front foot on the very first drive of the game when Andre Seldon got a pick six and from there NMSU found the end zone another four times, including two touchdowns from Jamoni Jones.

Trevor Brohard being ejected from the game on a targeting call was the only real negative for the Aggies in the first half of action.