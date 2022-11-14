Families dealing with impact of illicit substances can get help at DEA El Paso summit

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Division of the Drug Enforcement Agency is hosting a family summit for families in West Texas and New Mexico who've been impacted by a family member's use of illicit substances.

The event is intended to assist families with information and help direct them to educational resources, treatment, prevention and counseling partners.

The event is Tuesday, Nov. 15., from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Those who would like to attend must register by calling 915-479-2540 or emailing michelle.rincon@dea.gov.

The event occurs at the Hope City Community Church at 6115 Woodrow Brean in Northeast El Paso.