Your Free Covid Tests Will Soon Cost You

Finding a free Covid test, whether it's at home or a clinic, may soon be a thing of the past.

The United States has spent trillions of dollars during the pandemic. That money is almost gone and what's left of the funding is expected to be used up early next year.

The Biden Administration has requested more Covid-19 funding to replenish its supplies of tests and treatments, but Congress hasn't provided any more. Without more funding, the free and reimbursed Covid testing options will end.

The government won’t be able to request new funding to replenish its supplies of tests or treatments like Paxlovid. In addition, there will no longer be a requirement for insurers to reimburse Americans for at-home Covid tests. PCR tests may require a prescription or physician’s order.

Without the government providing vaccines and therapeutics, insurers and manufacturers will have free rein to set their own prices.

The nation’s public health emergency declaration is set to end on January 12th although the White House plans to extend it.