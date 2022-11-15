El Paso Locomotive FC Head Coach John Hutchinson leaving after one season

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Locomotive FC announced Tuesday the departure of Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson after one season.

Hutchinson plans to go back to Australia with his family.

"John brought international experience, passion, and significant experience and expertise to our club,” President of MountainStar Sports Group Alan Ledford said.

The El Paso Locomotive has begun a search for the Club's new head coach.

