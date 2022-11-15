EPISD proposes termination for administrator indicted for kidnapping, sexual assault

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Independent School District is proposing termination for an administrator facing federal charges of kidnapping and sexual assault.

Jeffrey Steven Clay was indicted by a federal grand jury last week.

Investigators say he offered a ride to a woman but, instead, then drove her to his home in Anthony, New Mexico.

Investigators say that's where he handcuffed the victim and sexually assaulted her.

Clay will be arraigned in court on Thursday, where he could enter a plea.

