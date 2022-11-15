Montwood High School evacuated as police search school following bomb threat

EL PASO, Texas -- Montwood High School in east El Paso was evacuated Tuesday morning following a bomb threat made to the campus, according to a Socorro Independent School District spokesman.

Police are currently inspecting the campus. According to the spokesman, students have not been let out for the day, and it's unclear when an all-clear will be given.

Parents were alerted to the evacuation through a phone notification.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.