Husband of child care employee in east El Paso arrested; charged with 2 counts of indecency with child

Mark Rotz
EPPD
Mark Rotz

EL PASO, Texas -- The husband of an east El Paso daycare employee has been charged with two counts of indecency with a child, according to El Paso police.

Investigators say Mark Rotz, 66, is married to an employee at Tessy's Home Day Care at the 3400 block of Freeport.

Police say Rotz was arrested Monday after a child made an outcry to police. Police say the investigation led to the discovery of a second victim. Both victims were girls under the age of ten.

According to investigators, Rotz frequented the daycare between March 2020 through October 2022.

Rotz was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

