NASA to distribute Artemis I Learning Lunchboxes

EL PASO, Texas-- Artemis I mission takes flight in historic leap forward for NASA’s moon program.

To celebrate NASA will distribute Artemis learning lunchboxes to El Paso youth in partnership with the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Foodbank

Those lunchboxes will be available in their lower valley location (9541 Plaza Circle El Paso, TX 79927). It will start from 9 am to 11 am.

NASA and agency partners will distribute approximately 1,000 kits. They will be filled with hands-on activities alongside food for children and families in need.