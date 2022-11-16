Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 7:33 AM

NASA to distribute Artemis I Learning Lunchboxes

EL PASO, Texas-- Artemis I mission takes flight in historic leap forward for NASA’s moon program.

To celebrate NASA will distribute Artemis learning lunchboxes to El Paso youth in partnership with the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Foodbank 

Those lunchboxes will be available in their lower valley location (9541 Plaza Circle El Paso, TX 79927). It will start from 9 am to 11 am.

NASA and agency partners will distribute approximately 1,000 kits. They will be filled with hands-on activities alongside food for children and families in need.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Noelia Gonzalez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content