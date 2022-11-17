5th annual International US-Mexico 10K run returns

EL PASO, Texas-- The 5th annual of the International U.S.-Mexico 10K will happen in December after three years.

The event will take place December 10. The run is the only US-Mexico border run that draws more than 1,000 runners from both countries.

The race starts at the El Paso Community Foundation on Oregon Street in Downtown El Paso. It treks by Southwest University Park, the San Jacinto Plaza, runners will pass by many of the city’s beloved murals, then runs through Segundo Barrio, and crosses over the international boundary line on Stanton Street bridge into Ciudad Juarez.

In Juarez, the route passes Juárez’s city hall; the Bullring-Plaza de Toros Alberto Balderas, the Mexican Revolution Museum, the Juarez Cathedral and the world famous Kentucky Club.

For 2022, the finish line will be at the Paso Del Norte International Bridge.